  • January 10, 2024
Medenine: Several citizens poisoned by homemade alcohol discharged from hospital

Several citizens who were poisoned by the homemade alcohol in the delegation of Sidi Makhlouf (Governorate of Medenine), left the hospital after their health improved, Local Health Director Samir Marzouk said on Tuesday. The number of people who were poisoned has reached 45, he told TAP, adding that five of them died. 16 citizens are still receiving treatment in hospitals in Medenine, Tataouine, Sousse and Tunis, the same source said. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

