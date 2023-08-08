MedPAN convenes regional workshop on tourism in marine protected areas next November

The Mediterranean Protected Areas Network (MedPAN) is convening its next Regional Workshop on Tourism in Mediterranean Protected Marine Areas (PMAs), to be held in Hyères, France, from November 28 to 30. This event is being organised in partnership with the Port-Cros National Park, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. The main objective of the workshop is to streamline the convergence of PMA managers and stakeholders, encouraging them to share and disseminate their knowledge, expertise and experience in managing tourism pressures and their impacts on coastal and marine ecosystems. It also aims to promote cooperation towards a transition to sustainable tourism, according to a MedPAN statement. As a result, the network has launched a call for contributions and sharing of case studies and initiative, open until September 8. The call is addressed to PMA managers, national and sub-national authorities, networks, NGOs, researchers, as well as stakeholders and representatives from the tourism sector.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse