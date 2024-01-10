Meehiboug Youth appeal for support to construct football field

Youth of Meehiboug, a suburb of Zanlerigu in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, have called for support from philanthropists to help them to construct its football field to enhance sporting activities and development. The community currently uses the same football field meant for the pupils and staff of the Gundoug Primary and Junior High Schools for sporting activities which is in a bad state and hazardous to users. Mr Eric Dok, a member of Meehiboug Youth Association, who made this appeal during its 14th annual inter-community football gala held at Meehiboug, said the situation reduced the quality of football and other activities in the area and posed threats to players. He said football was a game that united people, and the association and for 14 years now, had been used to strengthen peaceful coexistence and unity through bringing communities together to socialise and compete for trophies. 'Mr Chair, the association, over the years, has benefited us as a people and as individual members. It has contributed positively to our social life and economic development and has enhanced the unity among us to live in?harmony,' he stated. He reiterated that the poor nature of the football field hindered the association's intentions to involve more teams this year and called on individuals and organisations with an interest in youth development to support them. Mr Isaac Wulug, elected assembly member of the Zanlerigu-Dagliga Electoral Area, commended the youth for their consistency over the years in uniting their colleagues through football. Mr Tetteh Zure, the Nabdam Constituency chairperson of National Democratic Congress (NDC), advised the youth not to politicise their activities in their quest for support, but remain focused as they had done over the years. He said though politics was a tool for development, it had the tendency of dividing them if care was not taken and urged them to remain resolute and fight for a common goal. Mr Charles Taleo Ndanbon, New Patriotic Party`s Parliamentary candida te for the Nabdam constituency, commended the youth for their effort over the years in bringing their colleagues together to have fun and nurture talents. He said unity and peace were essential ingredients for the development of every community, and the ability of the youth to unite communities through football games was laudable and called on them not to relent despite the challenges at hand. Zoogo Football Club won this year's inter-community football gala after defeating the Estate Lions, the host community, one goal to zero in the finals. Aside the bragging rights, they were awarded a cash prize of GH?1000, a trophy, a set of jerseys, and a football. Source: Ghana News Agency