Meetings to boost investment set to launch in regions

In an initiative set to commence on August 15, the Ministry of Economy and Planning is gearing up for a series of local meetings aimed at invigorating investment. Five events, running over two weeks, will take place in Sousse, Tozeur, Kasserine, Tabarka, and Nabeul. They are intended to foster a participatory framework in devising development policies and programmes, particularly those in connection to private sector investment and public-private partnership (PPP) and the encouragement of entrepreneurship and initiative, the ministry said. Topping the agenda are workshops covering diverse topics, including competitive and preferential advantages of each region and means to stimulate investment. Three additional workshops will address the following topics: industrial and logistics infrastructure and territory planning programmes, financial inclusion mechanisms of vulnerable Groups and funding, incentive and support mechanisms. The overreaching purpose of these workshops is to foster in-depth debates among all stakeholders on avenues to bolster private sector investment across the country and capitalise on available opportunities and resources. They are also meant to present operational recommendations to strengthen the role of the private sector in the national economy. These regional meetings fit within the implementation of the 2023-2025 Development Plan, particularly with respect to booting private investment and entrepreneurship.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

