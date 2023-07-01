MEFT urges communities to handle fires responsibly

A recorded total of 499 344 hectares have burned due to uncontrolled veld fires this year since the start of the fire season in April.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism called out to members of the public, farmers and property owners, to put measures in place to minimise the risk of veld fires as fire seasons start in April and go as far as September.

MEFT Chief Public Relations Officer, Romeo Muyunda said veld fires have been observed to cause massive damage to the environment and properties over the past years.

He explained that these kinds of fires are characterised by strong winds, high temperatures and dry vegetation, resulting in fire burning uncontrollably.

“Prior to the fire season, the ministry engaged in the development and maintenance of firebreaks; to this end, 33km of firebreaks have been cleared across the country, and work is ongoing,” said Muyunda.

MEFT further called upon charcoal producers to adhere to charcoal production guidelines developed by the ministry in 2022. The ministry said it engaged in facilitating early burning in the community forests as well as training community members.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency