MENA region: 1st online hackathon to co-create innovative solutions for greener economy

A first-of-its-kind virtual hackathon for green innovation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will be organised by the GIZ Sector Network MENA from September 6 to 8. It is aimed at private and public stakeholders in the MENA region who want to co-create innovative solutions for a greener economy in the countries of the region. The aim of this initiative is to network and exchange ideas to envision a greener and fairer economy for the MENA region, said GIZ-Tunisia. The hackathon is organised by the Sector MENA Network in cooperation with the Sector Network MEN-REM and implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. It is part of the drive for sustainability, innovation and green transition. Professional coaches will support the hackathon candidates in acquiring technical and methodological knowledge to create innovative solutions for greener economies. A call for applications with further details will be published shortly, according to the same source.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse