Mensah’s Olympic dream ends after placing sixth in 50m freestyle

Ghanaian swimmer Joselle Mensah made her Olympic debut in the women's 50m freestyle, finishing sixth in the heats. The young swimmer made a strong start in Heat 4 of the 50m freestyle, but she struggled to maintain her stamina in the latter stages of the race. Mensah was Ghana's highest-ranked female swimmer by World Aquatics heading into the Olympics, after swimming an outstanding 26.52 seconds at the 2023 Africa Games. This concludes Ghana's participation in the swimming event, following Harry Stacey's seventh-place finish in the men's 100m freestyle earlier this week. Both Ghanaian swimmers gained berths at the Olympics through the wildcards after great performances. Source: Ghana News Agency