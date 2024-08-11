Mepe Community celebrates 68th Afenorto festival amidst post-flood challenges

The Mepe Community in the Volta Region has marked its 68th Afenorto festival on the theme: 'Rebuilding and Sustainability of Mepe: Post Akosombo Dam Flood Disaster.' The event, held on Saturday, was attended by dignitaries, including traditional leaders, government officials, and members of parliament (MPs). It also saw the Mepe five major clans Gbanvie, Adzigo, Sevie, Dzagbaku and Akorvie in attendance. Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, Mankralo of Mepe, described this year's celebration as historic, coming after the devastating Akosombo Dam flood disaster in September 2023, which displaced over 10,000 people in Mepe. He expressed mixed feelings, acknowledging the ongoing suffering of flood victims despite the festivities. Togbe Nego VI called on the government to provide urgent support to the Mepe community and highlighted the socio-economic impact of the flood on farmlands, drinking water sources, homes, businesses, and places of worship. Togbe commended the Mepe Development Association (MDA), corporate Ghana, an d individuals for their support to flood victims. Mr. Kpolu Francis, the Chair of the festival, thanked the community, Municipal and District Assemblies and the planning committee for their efforts. He appealed for support to help Mepe regain its former glory. Mr Kofi Amoatey, the Parliamentary Counsel, who represented Mr Alban S.K Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, assured that Parliament would assess the flood's impact and ensure proper compensation for affected residents. He challenged the Volta River Authority to consider safer technical options for future spillage exercises. He donated GHC 10,000 on behalf of the Speaker to support the festival. Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu, pledged continued support for his constituents and announced measures to trigger government support for flood victims. He donated streetlights and GHC 10,000 to support the festival and presented GHC 20,000 to the Mepe Development Association on behalf of former President John Drama ni Mahama. The District Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Osborne Fenu, highlighted government, and corporate Ghana's contributions to flood victims, including resettlement housing units and social support initiatives. He assured the community of the government's commitment to their wellbeing and progress. Source : Ghana News Agency