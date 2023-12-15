Mepe Mankralo distributes items to flood victims at North Tongu

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mepe Mankralo, has distributed truckloads of relief items to 250 households affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage at Mepe to lessen their plight. Sanitary towels, detergents, exercise books, sacks of maize, beans, gari, rice, and cartons of cooking oil were among the essentials distributed to the victims. The items, Togbe Nego said, were received from individuals and organisations and all those in his possession had been distributed to the households to minimise their plight. He pledged his continuous support to the flood victims until the situation got resolved and called on corporate Ghana to keep extending its assistance. He appealed to the Government to mobilise for funds to ignite the livelihood restoration agenda for the displaced persons. Madam Gloria Domtsor, the NADMO representative for North Tongu, received the items and expressed her gratitude to the donors for the gesture and reiterated the need for more support. Source: Ghana News Agency