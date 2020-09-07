The metro system in India’s capital began a phased reopening Monday with only the city’s yellow line up and running. For now, trains will run for four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.

The New Delhi metro, India’s largest metro system, closed in March, as did all the other metros around the country, when the country went into lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

That effort, however, has not proved as successful as Indian authorities would like. Only the U.S. has more COVID-19 cases than India’s more than 4.2 million.

All passengers are undergoing thermal screening for high temperatures upon entering Delhi’s metro stations. Travelers are also required to wear face masks and observe social distancing in the stations and on the trains.

Security personnel have been deployed to the stations to ensure that regulations are observed.

Passengers must use a smart card to travel, as no tokens or cash transactions will be permitted.

Officials say the stations will be sanitized every four hours.

Metro systems in several other cities around the South Asian country also resumed operations Monday.

