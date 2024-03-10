MFA calls on Canadian authorities to establish responsibility after death of Tunisian shot seven times by Canadian police

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad on Sunday called on the Canadian authorities to "act with the necessary speed and within the framework of respect for human rights and the law to establish responsibility for the death of Tunisian citizen Marwan Chouk at the hands of two Canadian policemen last Sunday, March 3, 2024," describing the incident as "tragic". According to a statement by the ministry, Marwan Chouk died at the hands of two Canadian policemen in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and initial unconfirmed information indicates that he was not in a dangerous position to be shot seven times by the two policemen. The Ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated its commitment to continue working to establish the truth and defend the rights of the deceased, noting that efforts are underway to repatriate his body as soon as possible. According to the Ministry, its central services are in constant contact with the diplomatic and consular missions in Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Tunis in order to follow this incident closely and to intensify contacts with the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the authorities of the province of Ontario and the Oakville police in order to quickly establish all the circumstances, uncover all the relevant facts and assign administrative and penal responsibilities swiftly and without delay. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse