SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in the development of innovative healthcare technology, has unveiled its BeneFusion e Series, a revolutionary efficient infusion system for the healthcare industry. Available in three models, eSP, eVP and eDS, the BeneFusion e Series delivers efficiency in workflow, safety, application and informatics. This brand-new series will be available in select countries and regions.

Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals. However, errors or failures caused by these systems can have significant ramifications for patient safety. Emergency Care Research Institute (ECRI) found that medication errors caused by infusion pumps rank among the world’s top ten health technology hazards. Efficiency is the key to minimizing the risks associated with infusion pumps, thereby enhancing patient safety and improving clinical workflow.

Mindray BeneFusion e Series streamlines workflow via a 3.5″ colored capacitive touchscreen, which features an intuitive UI for smooth touch operation. Fast preparation is also made possible using SmartRapid™ technology, which significantly shortens start-up time to less than 10 seconds from being switched on to administering the first drop of medication.

Meanwhile, the SafeDose™ drug management system enhances efficiency with color-coded visualizations to assist users in easily selecting and verifying the correct drug for treatment, and prevents dosing errors with hard or soft limit restrictions. For unexpected circumstances, the Dynamic Pressure System’s speedometer-style indicator helps medical staff monitor the in-line pressure trend at a quick glance, and provides a visual alert for a possible occlusion before interrupting the infusion.

When it comes to efficiency in safety, BeneFusion e Series supports stable and seamless infusions with a smooth automatic multi-channel relay. The eVP models are also equipped with SmartAIR™ technology, a dual-sensor design that enhances the safety level of IV administration by detecting air bubbles more precisely.

In addition, Mindray BeneFusion e Series brings efficiency in application and informatics. The BeneFusion eSP and eVP’s all-in-one design satisfies various infusion purposes by integrating blood transfusion, TCI/TIVA, Nutrition, PCA and Neonatal application functions into one system, while the flexible modular docking design of the eDS supports tool-free expansion up to 16 slots. These infusion systems can be linked to BeneVision CMS™, which offers efficient one-stop monitoring of all patients’ vital signs and infusion treatment details.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.mindray.com/en/ product/Benefusion_e_Series. html