Minister of Foreign Affairs received ATUGE President

Tunis: Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar had a meeting with President of the "Association des Tunisiens des Grandes Écoles" (ATUGE) Amine Aloulou at the ministry headquarters on Monday. During the meeting, Minister Ammar received an invitation to the inauguration of a conference organised by "The World Alliance of Tunisian Talents» (WATT) on July 23, as stated in a press release from the Department. The ATUGE President briefed the FM on the conference programme, emphasising its alignment with the upcoming National Forum of Tunisian Skills Abroad, scheduled for August 6-7 at the International Academy of Diplomacy in Tunis. Nabil Ammar underscored Tunisia's commitment to its skilled diaspora, outlining the ministry's vision for engaging with the Tunisian community abroad. He highlighted that the Forum aims to streamline networking among Tunisian talents abroad and enhance their contributions to Tunisia's development efforts. He also emphasised the importance of coordi nation between the ministry and the World Alliance of Tunisian Talents to successfully execute both events and achieve their objectives. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse