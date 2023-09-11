Education Literacy

Minister of Health meets Senior Associate Dean of Harvard Medical School

Health Minister Ali Mrabet stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between Tunisia and the United States in the field of medical research and investing in modern systems to respond to the needs of effective health care and the development of health services during his meeting on Monday in Tunis with Senior Associate Dean for Postgraduate Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, Ajay Singh. Mrabet discussed with his guest the opportunities for cooperation in medical education and research and the exchange of experiences between the Ministry and Harvard Medical School, according to a statement from the Ministry. He noted the "strong relations between Tunisia and the United States in the field of scientific and advanced medical research". For his part, the Senior Associate Dean of Harvard Medical School expressed his admiration for Tunisia's experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. He praised Tunisia's system of medical training and studies and expressed Harvard University's willingness to strengthen partnership relations with the Tunisian Ministry of Health.

World Teachers’ Day highlights need to transform education

Teachers are at the heart of education, and their valuable work must also lead to better salaries and working conditions, the heads of three UN agencies and a partner organization said on Wednesday. The statement comes in their joint message to mark World Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on 5 October. The international community has committed […]
US-funded three-unit classroom block for Nutekpor Basic school commissioned

The United States government through the Department of Defence has funded the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Nutekpor DA Basic School in the South Tongu District of the Volta region. The move was in line with the community’s cont…
SASSCAL announces second call scholarships

The Southern African Science Service Center for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) on Thursday announced the second call for Master’s Degree and TVET scholarship applications for Namibian youths.In a statement availed to Nampa on Fri…