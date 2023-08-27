General

Ministry of Culture mourns death of poet Abdelmajid Youssef

The Ministry of Culture announced the death of translator, writer and poet Abdelmajid Youssef, who passed away Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said the late had experience in the field of Arabic-French translation. He translated a number of works on Islam and democracy. He wrote poetry and novels and was interested in narrative criticism, translation and linguistics. He published 22 books, including "Approches critiques" and "Les Bords des Palmiers". His latest literary work is the novel "Le Pressoir", which was presented at the Tunisian National Book Fair. He was also working on a novel entitled "Baccalauréat".

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

