Minor girl raped in Omusati Region

OSHAKATI: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man at Onaanda village in the Omusati Region on Sunday. The Namibian Police Force's Omusati crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the incident occurred around 15h00. It is alleged that the suspect, who is a cattle herder, was looking after livestock with the girl near their house at the time of the incident. Simaho said a case has been opened and the suspect was arrested. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: The Namibia Press Agency