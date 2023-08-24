General

MME and Nored to launch SLA at Ongwediva

The Ministry of Mines (MME) and Energy and the Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nores) will next Tuesday officially launch a Service Level Agreement (SLA) on a grid-connection financing mechanism at Ongwediva in the Ohangwena Region.

The ministry in a media statement on Thursday said the government through MME has identified rural electrification as a programme of critical importance, to improve the livelihood of rural communities and promote socio-economic development in the country.

MME through the Solar Revolving Fund collaborates with Regional Electricity Distributed (REDs), inclusive of Nored, to provide financing to qualified individuals and businesses for grid connections, the statement read.

Nored Chief Executive Officer, Fillemon Nakashole in the statement noted that the strategic collaboration between Nored and MME marks the convergence of its shared vision to increase access to electricity, particularly for the people in the rural communities, across the area of operation.

“This SLA represents a pivotal moment in our national energy strategy as the Ministry, enabling the government to achieve its national goals on universal access,' Acting-Director of the National Energy Funds, Anna Libana said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

