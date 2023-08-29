General

MME successfully opens electricity market to allow new entrants

Web DeskComments Off on MME successfully opens electricity market to allow new entrants

Mines and Energy Minister, Tom Alweendo on Monday said the ministry has successfully opened its electricity market to allow new entrants, new investment opportunities, as well as new technical possibilities for the electricity supply industry.

Alweendo during the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and Modified Single Buyer (MSB) Market Access Conference in Windhoek said that locally, the MSB model allows certain electricity consumers and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to transact with each other directly for the supply of a certain portion of their electricity requirement.

“Under the MSB, all transmission-connected customers such as the Regional Electricity Distribution (REDs), local authorities in non-REDs areas, mines, and large distribution-connected customers are allowed to buy a portion of their electricity from local IPPs. At a cross-border level, the MSB also allows for IPPs to set up in Namibia specifically for electricity export purposes,” the minister said.

During the same event, SAPP Coordination Centre Executive Director Stephen Dihwa stated that SAPP was established in 1995 to enhance the cooperation between the SADC member countries in the electricity sector. SAPP has over the years been able to develop regional master plans for power generation and transmission, the last one having been released in 2018. A process of revising it has been initiated.

“The SAPP has grown over time by increasing its staff complement and activities, progressing from a cooperative pool to a competitive electricity trading market and in the process adapting to the requisite technological changes. This has been achieved in part, due to the political support enjoyed through the SADC structures and utility support through its own,” Dihwa said.

Furthermore, Federico Berna, who is part of the European Union delegation stated that the Southern Africa region has significant renewable energy resources, like solar, wind hydro, however, these resources are not evenly distributed.

In this context, regional power pools in Africa play a key role to integrate national power systems and harmonising regulatory and operational frameworks.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

UNFPA announces winners of Joint Innovation Challenge: ten projects that will change the lives of women and girls

Web Desk

New York, 4 August 2022 – UNFPA, the UN sexual and reproductive health agency, is pleased to announce the ten winners of its first-ever Joint Innovation Challenge, a competition to provide funding for social enterprises with innovative solutions that a…
General

Gomoa Akyempim Nsafuahene calls for construction of bad roads

Web Desk

Nana Osompa Nyamekye II, the Nsafuahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area has appealed to the government to intervene as a matter of urgency to construct the road linking Agona Swedru to Gomoa Otapirow to enhance transportation of goods and services….
General

SADC must address the economic root cause of DRC war: Kamwanyah

Web Desk

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) must address the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) holistically by tackling the economic root causes that drive the persistent war, political analyst Ndumba Kamwanyah has sa…