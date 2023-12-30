MMR stabilises at 7.99% in December 2023 (BCT)

The average money market rate (MMR) stood at 7.99% in December 2023, for the third consecutive month, according to data published by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT). Since the beginning of the year, the MMR has increased from 7.96% in January to 8% from February to September, before dropping slightly to 7.99% in the last quarter of 2023. Over the last four years, the MMR has shown an upward trend year-on-year, rising from 6.12% in December 2020 to 6.25% in December 2021, 7.26% in December 2022 and now 7.99%. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse