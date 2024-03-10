Monday, March 11, first day of Ramadan

2024 will be the first day of the month of Ramadan in the year 1445 of the Hegira, the Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Hichem Ben Mahmoud, announced in a TV address on Watania 1 channel on Sunday evening. On this occasion, the high religious authority sent his best wishes to the President of the Republic and to all Tunisians and Muslims throughout the world for the start of the holy month. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse