Mop-up Registration: Kadjebi registers 68 voters at close of August 2

The Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Oti Region has registered 68 voters as at close of Friday, August 2, 2024. On the first day of the exercise on Thursday, August 1, 15 voters were registered, with day two registering 53, the EC said. Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Constituency Director of Education, confirmed the figure to the Ghana News Agency but said the exercise encountered a lot of technical hitches on both days, which limited the numbers registered. He appealed to the EC to resolve the problem in order not to disfranchise the would- be voters in the December 7 polls. Mr Bashiru Sabitious Yerizu, the Akan NPP Constituency Director of Research and Elections, said the exercise was going well and hoped things would continue in that orderly manner. GNA's attempt to speak to the Officials of EC on the technical hitches proved futile. The three-day mop-up voter registration exercise, which commenced on Thursday, August 1, would end on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Source: G hana News Agency