More than 27% of Tunisia’s exports go to countries covered by CEPEX network

The value of Tunisian exports to countries covered by the Tunisian Trade Missions abroad (French: RCTs) of the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX) is estimated at TND 15.42 billion at the end of November 2023. This represents 27.5% of the country's total exports, according to CEPEX CEO Mourad Ben Hassine. The same exports to the countries covered by the RCTs posted an increase of 14.6% in the first eleven months of 2023, compared to an increase of 7.6% in Tunisia's total exports, said the official. He was speaking at the 9th Export Morning organised under the theme "Where to export in 2024? Focus on 30 markets covered by the network of Tunisian commercial representations abroad", held in Tunis on Monday. Of the 15 countries covered by the RCT network, exports have increased to 9 countries: Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Libya, Algeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal. Speaking at the event, CEPEX's CEO stressed the crucial role played by the centre's Tunisian representations, w hich are considered to be fundamental pillars for exports, in developing trade and establishing professional contacts for the benefit of Tunisian companies thanks to their direct presence on foreign markets. "The mission of these representations is to implement a series of actions aimed at developing Tunisian exports on foreign markets and to provide the necessary support for Tunisian exporting companies (participation in and prospection of trade fairs, organisation of professional meetings, business intelligence, etc.)," he explained. With regard to the RCT network's promotion programme for 2024, he said that CEPEX would target 23 markets (8 African countries, 8 European countries and 8 Arab countries) in 10 sectors of activity (agro-food, packaging, building materials, health, natural and organic products, renewable energies, ICT, etc.). The centre also plans to organise 47 business meetings and participate in 25 trade fairs abroad. Lamia Abroug, Chief of Staff of the Minister of Trade and Export Develo pment, also highlighted the role of CEPEX's Tunisian Trade Missions (RCTs) abroad in promoting and developing Tunisian exports. "The Ministry of Trade is currently working on the development of a national export strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of exporting companies, increase the value of Tunisian exports and facilitate access to high value-added markets," she said. During the event, one-to-one meetings were organised between the network of CEPEX Heads of Trade Missions abroad and representatives of Tunisian exporting companies. The aim was to discuss opportunities for exporting Tunisian products to accredited markets. Further one-to-one meetings with the heads of CEPEX trade delegations abroad are scheduled for Sfax (December 26, 2023) and Sousse (December 27, 2023). The current network of CEPEX Trade Missions abroad covers 15 countries (Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and the De mocratic Republic of Congo). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse