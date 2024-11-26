Moses Antwi Promises State-of-the-Art ICT Lab for Dantano if Electorates Endorse Bawumia.

Dantano: Mr Moses Antwi, a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to construct a state-of-the-art ICT laboratory for the Dantano community in the Asunafo South Constituency. This promise is contingent upon the electorate voting for the NPP in the upcoming elections on December 7. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Antwi has stipulated that the construction of the ICT facility requires a substantial voting turnout in favor of Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's 2024 flagbearer, and Mr Frank Aduse Poku, the party's Parliamentary Candidate. He set a target of securing 75-80 percent of the votes. Addressing a large political rally in Dantano, a farming community, Mr Antwi emphasized the importance of the laboratory for advancing ICT education and enabling participation in the digital space. Mr Antwi highlighted the benefits of electing NPP candidates, pointing out the critical role of ICT in modern society's development. He mentioned that access to technology and dig ital education is essential for economic empowerment and the growth of future generations. He expressed that an ICT laboratory would be transformative for Dantano by providing access to knowledge and innovation. He further stated that achieving these advancements hinges on supporting leaders who prioritize digitization, like Dr Bawumia and Mr Poku. Mr Antwi praised Dr Bawumia's contributions to Ghana's digital transformation through initiatives like the Ghana Card and mobile money interoperability, arguing that these accomplishments make Dr Bawumia an ideal leader for technological progress in Ghana. Highlighting Dr Bawumia's track record of leveraging technology for national development, Mr Antwi expressed confidence in the potential for more innovative solutions under his leadership. He also described Mr Poku as a committed advocate for local development, emphasizing his dedication to addressing the constituency's needs, especially in education, infrastructure, and youth empowerment. Mr Antwi concluded b y asserting that with Mr Poku as a Member of Parliament, Dantano would have a strong representative advocating for their interests in Parliament. He believes that a partnership between Mr Poku and Dr Bawumia would ensure equitable development for the community.