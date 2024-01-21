Mozambique coach wary of Kudus’ threat; exposes Ghana’s weakness

Chiquinho Conde, Head Coach of Mozambique, says Mohammed Kudus is a player of expectational qualities, but they are not too focused on that, as football is a team sport and not an individual one. He made this comments ahead of their crucial encounter against the Black Stars of Ghana in the last group match slated for the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday. According to Conde, Ghana is a team that often relies on individual brilliance to get results, and they would be looking to exploit that. 'He (Kudus) is a great player, and it is a pleasure to see him play, but football is more of a team sport than an individual sport. 'The technical team has identified the weakness of Ghana, and we are aware that their strength is more individual brilliance,' he said. Conde also stated that they are not focused on individuals in the Ghana team but are capitalising on the Ghana team, whose teamwork has not been great thus far. The highly experienced gaffer also stated that his players are motivated to get the needed results against Ghana and will take inspiration from their Egypt performance. 'It is true, the loss against Cape Verde was physically and emotionally damaging but we look to take inspiration from our performance against Egypt and perform better against Ghana,' he said. Source: Ghana News Agency