MP offers employable skills training to 150 polling station women executives

About 150 polling station women executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tano North Constituency, Ahafo Region have been offered employable skills training to create self-sustaining jobs. Selected from the polling stations in the constituency, the executives went through a day's training in soap and washing powder making, body and hair cream, as well as shower gel and parazone production. Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North and the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, funded the programme to empower them to set their own businesses to make them financially independent. It was on the side-lines of the 2023 Tano North Women Conference of the NPP, organised by the Constituency's women wing on the theme: 'Empowering Women in Skill Development'. According to Ms. Stella Serwaa, an executive member, the conference was an annual event, instituted by the women wing and the MP to bring the women together, identify and tackle the diverse emerging problems confronting the Party in the constituency. 'We also hold the conference to strengthen our front and the existing bond of peace', she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the side-lines of the conference. Ms. Serwaa expressed appreciation to the MP for her sense and spirit of togetherness, which had made the wing vibrant in the constituency. Dr. Prempeh advised the women to utilise the knowledge they had acquired from the training, not only to positively impact their respective communities, but also better their livelihoods and the general well-being of their families. The MP said her office was in touch with the office of the Micro-Finance and Loan Centre (MASLOC), and was currently processing details to enable them to access some financial assistance to either set up or expand their economic activities. As part of the conference, the beneficiaries were also offered free breast cancer screening sponsored by the MP. Madam Abena Konadu Gyimah, a Public Health Nurse at the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital, who led the exercise, advised women to endeavour to attend health facilities and report any unusual sign they experienced in their breast for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Source: Ghana News Agency