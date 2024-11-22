MTN Ghana Clinches Telco of the Year Award at Africa Tech Festival Awards.

Cape Town: Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) has been awarded Telco of the Year at the prestigious Africa Tech Festival Awards held in Cape Town, South Africa. The accolade recognizes MTN Ghana's innovative approach to addressing 4G traffic suppression in Accra since 2021. According to Ghana News Agency, the award announcement was made through a statement issued by MTN Ghana. The statement highlighted MTN Ghana's victory over competitors such as Liquid Intelligent Technologies, LANCK Telecom, and Orange Telecom to secure this esteemed accolade. It further detailed the achievement as a result of a collaborative effort with Huawei to deploy a groundbreaking 2.6G Frequency-Division-Duplexing (FDD) massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) solution. The statement explained that this advanced technology has significantly improved 4G network performance, providing a 5G-like experience and alleviating capacity bottlenecks. Stephen Blewett, the CEO of MTN Ghana, commented on the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this award, which validates our commitment to investing in modern network infrastructure. In an increasingly digital world, the importance of robust and accessible telecommunications infrastructure cannot be overstated. Our goal is to ensure that everyone benefits from a modern connected life. This recognition reinforces our belief statement and fuels our journey toward becoming a technology and platform player." The Telco of the Year Award aims to recognize and honor network providers and telecommunications services that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to ensuring seamless and reliable connectivity for all. It celebrates the vital role telecommunications companies play in connecting people, businesses, and communities, driving digital transformation, and fostering economic and social development across the region. The 2024 Africa Tech Festival Awards acknowledged the outstanding achievements of telecommunications companies that excel in delivering high-quality services, expanding network c overage, and innovating to meet the evolving needs of their customers. The statement emphasized MTN Ghana's dedication to leading digital solutions for Africa's progress by providing reliable network services with extensive coverage, ensuring digital inclusion, and leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience.