MTN Ghana supports La Homowo Festival

MTN Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibility has made a cash donation of GH?10,000.00 to the La Traditional Council to support the celebration of this year's Homowo festival.

The donation also included airtime worth GH?1,000.00 and drink hampers.

The donation, received by the La Homowo Planning Committee, forms part of MTN's core objectivity to connect families, friends and businesses through the services it provides to customers within the La traditional area.

Mr, Kwasi Osei Hyeaman, Manager of Southeast Business District, MTN, said the Company believed festivals projected African society and rallied the people for development and that 'the commercial activities tied to these celebrations improved the economic conditions of the celebrating communities, hence the reason MTN Ghana continues to lend its support to over 40 festivals across the country'.

During the celebration, Mr Hyeaman said MTN would set up experience centres at vantage points to aid SIM registrations and help customers to reconnect their SIM with the Ghana Card and register those who needed similar services.

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele, who received the donation on behalf of the Traditional Council, thanked MTN Ghana for the support.

Source: Ghana News Agency

