MTN thrills fans at viewing centres

In a display of unparalleled excitement and unity, football enthusiasts flooded various MTN viewing centres across Ghana to witness the action in the ongoing AFCON tournament. Despite the national team's less-than-stellar performance, fans still trooped to viewing centres to have lasting memories of an electric atmosphere and community spirit. The watch party, a collaborative effort between MTN Ghana and GTV, unfolded simultaneously in multiple locations throughout the country offering a premium viewing experience on expansive screens, the event also featured a range of engaging activities, including cheerleading and trivia contests that saw fans walking away with coveted prizes and souvenirs. One of the standout venues, Labadi Beach Hotel at the Laguma bar, played host to VIP clients who reveled in an atmosphere of unlimited fun and excitement. Patrons were treated to sumptuous meals and beverages, capping off the experience with the presentation of replicas of the Black Stars jersey, further solidifying the memorable nature of the event. Numerous other centres joined the festivities, turning locations such as the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Pure FM's forecourt in Patasi, Kumasi, the Takoradi Mall car park, Freeman Methodist Astro Turf Park in Koforidua, and the Starlite Park in Community 22, Ashaiman, into hubs of celebration. Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, expressed her delight at the success of the initiative. 'We are proud to be the driving force in bringing Ghanaians closer to the Black Stars and the AFCON experience,' she stated. 'This is our way of celebrating our love for football and the unifying power it brings. We can't wait to witness the passion and unwavering support of Ghanaians, both in the Ivory Coast and across the nation, as we cheer the Black Stars to victory.' As the AFCON tournament continues to unfold, the MTN viewing centres stand as vibrant hubs of communal celebration, showcasing the enduring love for football and the unifying spirit it fosters among Ghanaians. Source: Ghana News Agency