Murder suspect arrested while in hiding at Otjiwarongo

A 37-year-old suspect in the alleged fatal stabbing incident which took place on Thursday evening at Otjiwarongo, was arrested on Friday in the Tsaraxa-Aibes informal settlement while in hiding.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) head of community affairs in the Otjozondjupa Region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Saturday said the suspect allegedly stabbed to death Ismael Gawiseb, (age unknown) in a fight.

“It is alleged that the two were involved in an altercation at about 19h00 on Thursday in the Tsaraxa-Aibes informal area before Gawiseb was stabbed once in the chest with a kitchen knife,” said Mbeha.

The suspect fled the crime scene and went hiding in the same informal area where he was arrested, she said.

During his arrest on Friday, a knife suspected to have been used in the stabbing incident was found with him, and it was seized, said Mbeha.

Gawiseb's next of kin were informed of his death, while the suspect is set to appear in the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Monday.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

