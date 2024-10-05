Muslim women urged to contribute to violence-free Election 2024

Hajia Mariam Nketia-Suleiman, the General Secretary of the Women's Wing, the Islamic Mission Secretariat (IMS), has advised Muslim women to contribute to peaceful and violent-free Election 2024. The Muslim women could do that if they propagate the message of peace in the Zongo communities and in their homes. She also advised the Zongo youth to be guarded against tendencies that could cause political violence and mar the beauty of the December 7, polls. Hajia Nketia-Suleiman reminded Muslims about the tenets of Islam which stood for peace, and advised them to endeavour to stay peacefully in the Zongo communities, irrespective of their political differences or affiliations. Hajia Nketia-Suleiman indicated that general elections were only an opportunity for Ghanaians to choose the leaders of their choice and advised Ghanaians to remain watchful and not allow the Election 2024 to tear the nation apart. She was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kropo in the Bantama Constituency of t he Ashanti Region on the side-lines of the closing session of the 26th Annual General Conference of the Secretariat. The four-day conference was on the 'The Role of a Muslim Woman towards Peaceful Elections.' Hajia Nketia-Suleiman said Muslim women ought to serve and help tackle the emerging challenges of society, strengthen their commitment to Allah and thereby foster unity and social cohesion. 'We cannot therefore sit unconcerned for people to cause violence and disturb the prevailing peace of our nation because Islam frowns on that,' she stated. 'In the Election 2020 witnessed several incidents of violence that resulted in the loss of precious and innocent lives, and we can allow that to be repeated this time,' she stated, adding, that, 'as Muslim women we are uniquely positioned to make positive impact in society. 'We should not be passive observers in the electoral process, but we must also contribute our quota in ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted peacefully for the progressive deve lopment of our dear nation'. Hajia Nketia-Suleiman said: 'We must stand firm in our faith, uphold and defend the values and tenets of Islam which are anchored on justice, peace, and truth. 'As women, wives and mothers, Islam places responsibilities on us to promote peace by propagating the message of peace in our localities.' Source: Ghana News Agency