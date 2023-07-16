Industry

Nabeul: Grape production estimated at 38 thousand tonnes

Web DeskComments Off on Nabeul: Grape production estimated at 38 thousand tonnes

Grape production in the governorate of Nabeul is estimated at 38 thousand tonnes this year, including 26 thousand tonnes of processing grapes and 12 thousand tonnes of table grapes.

According to statistics from the regional agricultural development commission, this is more or less the same quantity as in 2022.

The areas given over to these crops are 7,000 ha and 12,000 ha respectively.

Chokri Bouziri, President of the Regional Agricultural Union, said that the grape harvest in Grombalia should reach around 45% of national production, representing an increase of 11% for wine grapes (9.500 thousand tonnes) and 5% for table grapes (6 thousand tonnes) compared to the previous year.

He added that the rainfall and high humidity recorded in May 2023 had enabled better production despite the outbreak of certain diseases.

He pointed out that farmers are facing a number of problems, including the marketing of their produce due to falling prices, international competition and ageing vines.

The area under grapes has fallen by 47%, from 13,000 to 7,000 hectares, and by 41% for table grapes, from 2,150 to 1,200 hectares.

The wine-growing sector in the region is a major activity, with around 3,000 producers contributing 70% of the national production of processing grapes and 12% of table grapes.

The vineyards are located in Bouargoub, Takelssa, Grombalia, Korba and Kélibia.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

