NAC announces a return to normal operations at HKIA

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) on Thursday announced a return to normal operations at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

NAC in a media statement on Thursday stated that it has been going through a transition period since Saturday and in the highly regulated industry of aviation, consultations, engagement, and cooperation between various stakeholders about cargo handling had to be undertaken.

“NAC, as the principal operator of the airport, announces that while the new ground services provider Paragon awaits their accreditation for European-specific export cargo (ACC3/RA3), airlines have resumed cargo movements,” the statement read.

It said accreditation for RA3-approved cargo is provided only after actual operations are observed by the person(s) conducting the audit and could therefore not be obtained prior to the change in the ground handling service provider.

Furthermore, imports and exports through HKIA are active and direct exports to the European Union (EU) can only happen once the ACC3 RA3 certification is attained. These exports can however still be processed through alternative routes such as Johannesburg, Addis Ababa, Luanda, or Doha, for the EU zone, NAC said.

It also said Paragon has to date handled cargo for Ethiopian Airlines, South African Airways, Airlink and TAAG Angola, since Saturday.

