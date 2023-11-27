Namibia Police Report Three Suicides Over the Weekend

Omungwelume, Namibia – Three men reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents over the weekend, as detailed in a crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday.

According to Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA), A 22-year-old man was found dead in Omungwelume village, Engela Constituency, on Friday. He was discovered hanging inside a building with a rope around his neck. This incident follows an earlier suicide attempt by the deceased two months ago. The motive remains unknown, and no suicide note was left. In another case, Adriano Beukes, also 22 years old, allegedly hanged himself around 23h20 on Saturday in the Block D residential area of Rehoboth, Hardap Region. His body was found by his younger brother, hanging from the roof of a storeroom, with no suicide note found and no foul play suspected. Additionally, in Keetmanshoop, a 39-year-old man, Richie Francois Roos, reportedly hanged himself between 21h00 and 22h00 on Saturday in Extension 12 of the Downton residential area. His girlfriend discovered the body hanging in the backyard. The family reported that Roos had been suffering from depression due to unemployment. No suicide note was found in this case either. Police investigations are ongoing for all three incidents.