Namibian media delegation describes trip to China as a success

A delegation of 13 media professionals from Namibia, which travelled to China for a study tour on 21 May, has described the trip as a success.

The media professionals were from various organisations, including The Namibian Newspaper, New Era Newspaper, the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa), the Namibia Daily Newspaper, Namibia Today, Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the Namibian Sun newspaper.

The delegation visited different cities and historical museums where they had the opportunity to amongst others view historical sites and technology companies.

Head of the delegation, Tarah Shiwayu, in an interview with Nampa on Monday thanked the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Namibia, and the People’s Government of Jiangsu Province in China for according the delegation an opportunity to visit three cities.

“We have learned and experienced a lot and we are encouraged by how China has developed, while at the same time preserving its identity through its tradition,” said Shiwayu, referring to the visits to Yangzhou, Nanjing and Suzhou.

The group further visited the Xinhua Daily Media Group and Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation, the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum Centre, as well as the Xiaoxihu historical block.

“The technology items we saw have also given us an idea on how to improve and build better media studios and we will surely market and promote what we have experienced in China,” he said.

Assistant News Editor at The Namibian Newspaper, Theresia Tjihenuna, described the trip as a success and an eye opener to her on how advanced China is in the fields of technology and agriculture.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency