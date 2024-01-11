Namibia’s National Digital Strategy workshop commences in capital

WINDHOEK: The fourth validation workshop on Namibia's National Digital Strategy for 2024 to 2028 commenced in Windhoek on Wednesday. The National Digital Strategy aims to articulate the dream of Namibia's digital transformation and enhance the nation's understanding of transformation into a digitally literate, innovative and inclusive society. During the one-day event, Executive Director of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Audrin Mathe, said Namibia stands at a critical moment in its journey towards digital transformation. 'Namibia stands at a pivotal juncture in its journey towards digital transformation. Governance and strategic foresight in the digital realm are not just options but imperatives for our development. By crafting a focused vision for our digital future, we are laying the groundwork to leverage digitalization for prosperity,' he said. He expressed gratitude to the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Impact Tank for working with the ministry on the strategy. 'The validation workshop solicits your voice, expertise, and commitment to a digital government and your insights will ensure that our vision is anchored in reality and our ambitions are achievable,' said Mathe. Neil Swanepoel, the Project Manager at Impact Tank told Nampa on the sideline of the workshop that the digital infrastructure such as fiber optic cables and satellites is important to ensure that phones have internet access that is fast enough to use for online meetings. 'We are trying to figure out where Namibia needs to be in five years on its technology and digital journey. This means we want to get the country ready with the technology, skills, and access to technology tools to ensure that each Namibian has the opportunity to reach for the stars when it comes to opportunities both locally and internationally,' said Swanepoel. He noted that the strategy is currently still a draft and that the drafting team will consider the inputs shared during the workshop to work towards incorporati ng the feedback before it is submitted to MICT for ministerial and cabinet approval, before becoming an official final public document. The previous National Digital Strategy workshops were held between September and October in 2023. Source: The Namibia Press Agency