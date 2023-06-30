NamRA promotes trade efficiency and security through AEO programme

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) is continuously working towards streamlining and enhancing trade processes, ensuring efficiency, security, and compliance in the global supply chain.

The Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme is one of the ways in which the agency aims to enhance trade processes, serving as a vital instrument in achieving these objectives. The AEO Compliance Programme is voluntary and is aimed at rewarding compliant traders who meet specified criteria, such as an appropriate record of compliance with customs and other related laws and regulations, among others.

NamRA Head of Customs and Excise Willbroad Poniso, while addressing traders and companies at an awareness session on the AEO Programme in Walvis Bay on Friday, emphasised the importance of companies becoming AEOs. He also spoke of its immense potential for transforming the landscape of trade facilitation within Namibian borders, as it is part of the broader AEO Programme of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

“NamRA acknowledges the pivotal role that traders play in our economy, and we are fully committed to supporting your growth and success. Becoming an AEO can gain companies a competitive edge, expedite your customs clearance processes, reduce costs, enhance security, and strengthen your relationships with trading partners across the globe,” he added.

The awareness session was aimed at creating awareness and providing valuable insights into the programme, its benefits, and the indispensable role it plays in fostering international trade.

NamRA AEO Coordinator Fransina Shigwedha noted that the programme, which is voluntary, is important in Namibia as it is a flagship for trade facilitation, improving efficiency as NamRA wants to assist traders in meeting their clients in the fastest way possible.

“The programme also offers mutual recognition which enables a trader to enter agreements with third parties; it can be China, the European Union or SACU, where our traders will be recognised and will receive the same benefits from those trading partners,” she expressed.

The agency officials highlighted the significance of compliance with customs and tax laws, adding that it is crucial that every company ensures that their records are in accordance with regulations during the assessment process, enabling them to qualify for accreditation.

Namib Mills is currently the only company that is accredited as an AEO in Namibia.

