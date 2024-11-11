Nana Owusu Achiaw Crowned 2024 National Best Farmer.

Accra: Nana Owusu Achiaw, a farmer specializing in mixed cropping from the Sekyere-Central District of the Ashanti Region, has been awarded the title of 2024 National Best Farmer. With over forty years of experience in agriculture, Achiaw oversees more than 150 employees on his expansive farm that includes animal husbandry, vegetable, cereal, and staple crop farming, as well as agro-forestry and processing sectors. According to Ghana News Agency, the award comes with a prize of GHS1 million, sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB). Achiaw was honored for his commitment to climate-smart and innovative agricultural practices. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour, presented the award and adorned Achiaw with the Ghanaian flag during the ceremony. The event, organized by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), was themed 'Building Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food and Security'. Other notable award recipients included Nassam Fuseini, the Na tional Best Farmer First Runner-up, and Ransford Atiemo, the Second Runner-up, who received farm machinery as their prizes. Special recognitions were given to Apostle Noah Obeng as the National Best Livestock Farmer, Stephen Addo as the National Best Physically-Challenged Farmer, and Ernestina Osei-Tutu as the National Best Female Farmer, each receiving GHS200,000. The fishing sector was also recognized, with Mensah Weibukanga named the Overall National Best Fisher, awarded a double cabin pick-up truck. President Akufo-Addo praised the farmers for their invaluable contributions to national food security, noting the significant growth in the agricultural sector's GDP from 2.7% in 2017 to an average of 5.7% in recent years. He attributed this growth to the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfJ) programme and other governmental initiatives in mechanization and irrigation. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, also com mended the achievements of the farmers. The National Farmers' Day, usually celebrated on the first Friday of December, was held in November this year due to the general election schedule.