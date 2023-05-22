Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on Swapo members to expand party membership

NNA – Mozambique began three days of national mourning on Wednesday for more than 200 victims of Cyclone Idai, while the death toll in neighboring Zimbabwe rose to more than 100 from one of the most destructive storms to strike southern Africa in decades.

Torrential rains were expected to continue into Thursday and floodwaters were still rising, according to aid groups trying to get food, water and clothing to desperate survivors.

It will be days before Mozambique’s inundated plains drain toward the Indian Ocean and even longer before the full scale of the devastation is known.

Mozambique’s minister of land and environment says 3,000 people have been rescued, while 15,000 still need to be rescued.

At least 217 have died according to the ministry.–TRT

