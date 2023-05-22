General

Nandi-Ndaitwah calls on Swapo members to expand party membership

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has called on party members to put their differences aside and increase their recruitment efforts to help expand the party's membership. 'As members and leaders we have an obligation to maintain unity and strengthen the Swapo party continuously in order to maintain the leading role in the affairs of the country,' Nandi-Ndaitwah said while addressing a rally at the Dr Romanus Kampungu Stadium in Rundu on Saturday. The VP said the best way for members and leaders of the party to expand membership, is by putting aside any differences that may have arisen because they supported different candidates during last year's congress. 'We should not push away our supporters and sympathisers by behaving in a manner that will make people not appreciate the party. Let's fight against disunity and character assassination as they are the evils that can destroy our party,' Nandi-Ndaitwah stated. She further called on the members, especially those deployed on the ticket of Swapo as members of parliament, ministers, deputy ministers, regional and local authority councillors, to engage the electorate and market the party and its presidential candidate. The VP noted that she is a firm believer of the saying 'Actions speak louder than words' and thus urged members to prioritise selfless service delivery to the people. She said all those who have signed employment contracts with the government should ensure that they perform their duties correctly in the interest of all Namibians. 'There are some indications that there is non-commitment to quality service by some of those who are supposed to ensure effective service delivery. No commitment to effective service delivery stagnates economic growth,' Nandi-Ndaitwah added. The VP further urged the members to identify all forms of corruption and join hands to fight it in every possible way.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency

General

L’ASECNA s’apprête à déployer un ADS-B basé dans l’espace en Afrique occidentale et centrale

Web Desk

Aireon et l’Agence pour la sécurité de la navigation aérienne en Afrique et à Madagascar (ASECNA) intégreront la surveillance du trafic aérien en temps réel aux axes terrestre africains à forte circulation MCLEAN, Virginie, 9 janvier 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Aireon a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir signé un accord de services de données avec l’Agence pour la sécurité de la […]
General

South Sudan: No Money to Pay Civil Servants’ Overdue Salaries

User1

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN – South Sudan’s finance minister said his ministry does not have the money to pay government workers their past due salaries, dismaying civil servants who have been waiting for their paychecks since April or May. Government employees told VOA they are finding it more and more difficult to feed their families […]
General News

Cyclone Idai toll rises above 500 in Mozambique

Web Desk

NNA – Mozambique began three days of national mourning on Wednesday for more than 200 victims of Cyclone Idai, while the death toll in neighboring Zimbabwe rose to more than 100 from one of the most destructive storms to strike southern Africa in decades.

Torrential rains were expected to continue into Thursday and floodwaters were still rising, according to aid groups trying to get food, water and clothing to desperate survivors.

It will be days before Mozambique’s inundated plains drain toward the Indian Ocean and even longer before the full scale of the devastation is known.

Mozambique’s minister of land and environment says 3,000 people have been rescued, while 15,000 still need to be rescued.

At least 217 have died according to the ministry.–TRT

