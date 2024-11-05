Nanumba North NCCE Engages Youth for Peaceful Elections.

Bimbilla: The Nanumba North Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged various youth groups in the area as part of efforts to promote peace before, during, and after this year's general election. The event, which aims to prevent and contain violent extremism, was supported by funding from the European Union and saw participation from political party representatives, security services, religious groups, and persons living with disabilities. According to Ghana News Agency, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Nicholas Anoom, Bimbilla District Commander of the Ghana Police Service, who spoke during the event, emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence and inter-faith tolerance. He urged participants to prioritize the peace and development of the area over personal gains and divisions. ASP Anoom also assured that the Police are prepared to tackle individuals using fake social media accounts for disinformation. Afa Sobri, representing the Chief Imam of Bimbilla, advised individuals to communicate their travel plans to family and friends to maintain peace and ensure security during religious gatherings. Mr. Asumana Musah of the New Patriotic Party highlighted concerns about cybercrime, noting incidents of false information spread via fake social media profiles. Mr. Issahaku Mahamudu, the Municipal Director of NCCE, presented on the importance of preventing violent extremism in the context of the upcoming elections. He stated that maintaining peace is a collective responsibility and emphasized self-security. Madam Debora Ibrahim from the Maltiti Youth Group encouraged religious groups to promote messages of tolerance to prevent discrimination.