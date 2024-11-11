Narcotics Control Commission Effectively Destroys Massive 150,000kg Stockpile of Illicit Drugs.

Accra: The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has successfully destroyed over 150,000 kilograms of various illicit drugs seized between 2021 and 2024. The operation was conducted at the Bundase Military Camp in the Ningo-Prampram District. According to Ghana News Agency, the illicit drugs included significant quantities of Cannabis, Heroine, Speedball, Cocaine, Meth, MDMA, and Codeine, weighing 46,128 kg, 37 kg, 10 kg, 9 kg, 3 kg, and 105,700 kg, respectively. The destruction of these narcotics forms a critical part of NACOC's mission to safeguard citizens and prevent the societal impact of drug abuse. Dr. Kenneth Adu-Amanfoh, Director-General of NACOC, emphasized the importance of this action, pointing out that each kilogram of these substances represents potential harm to lives, families, and communities. He stated that removing these drugs sends a clear message to drug trafficking networks that their activities have no place in society. Dr. Adu-Amanfoh highlighted that enforcement alone is not suffici ent to tackle the complex issue of drug abuse. He stressed the need for prevention, education, and rehabilitation as essential components of a broader strategy to combat this problem. He also noted the significant progress Ghana has made in dismantling drug trafficking networks and safeguarding communities. Ongoing efforts to enhance cross-border cooperation and strengthen national policies demonstrate a strong commitment to citizen safety. The Director-General reaffirmed NACOC's dedication to collaborating with international, regional, and local partners in the fight against drug trafficking.