National Best Cocoa Farmers Embark on Educational Trip to UK

A delegation of 14 National Best Cocoa Farmers are set to embark on an educational and familiarisation trip to the United Kingdom. The contingent, made up of current and past award winners from 2019 to 2023, is expected to undertake a number of activities aimed at promoting the country's cocoa sector, and offer them the opportunity to aquire knowledge and insight into the processes involved in the international cocoa trading system. Amongst the activities to be undertaken by the delegation include visits to Cadbury and Mars Cocoa Processing Factories, meeting with the Ghanaian Business Community and also pay a courtesy call on the Ghana High Commission to the United Kingdom. The team will also visit the Cocoa Research Institute of the United Kingdom to acquaint themselves with operations of the institution which conducts research into cocoa. Other key highlights of the visit will include participation in a Town Hall Meeting and UK Ghana Business Forum to be attended by the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and later hold meeting with management of the Ghana International Bank (GIB-UK). According to the Head of Public Affairs at COCOBOD, Mr. Fiifi Boafo, the trip will offer the farmers numerous benefits such as knowledge exchange, skills development, market access and understanding consumers preferences, quality standards and market demands. Mr. Boafo further observed that the initiative was a demonstration of COCOBOD's commitment to empowering farmers, building innovation and strengthening the cocoa industry. According to him, management recognises the pivotal role cocoa farmers play in the country's economy and the potential for growth through knowledge sharing in advanced farming techniques. 'The objective of management is to empower our hard working farmers by exposing them to global trends and building their confidence in the sector' He emphasized. The delegation is expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, June 27. Source: Ghana News Agency