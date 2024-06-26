National Council of Regions and Districts approves Rules of Procedure with 74 votes in favour

Members of the National Council of Regions and Districts approved the entire draft of the council's Rules of Procedure with 74 votes in favour during Wednesday's plenary session. Article 158 of the Rules of Procedure of the National Council of Regions and Districts stipulates that the bylaws shall come into effect upon approval, and shall be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT). Addressing the assembly upon the approval of the Rule of Procedures, Speaker Imed Derbali said the next step is to «prepare for what matters most: focusing on meeting citizens' demands and fulfiling their expectations.» He emphasised the commitment to work with local, regional, and district councils to crystallise the people's demands across all territories, districts, and municipalities, and boost development. Derbali indicated that the upcoming period will focus on achieving comprehensive and equitable development, stating that "our role is to empower the people through legislation that supports ag ricultural development as a cornerstone of the economy and sovereignty. There is no sovereignty without food sovereignty [...] Tunisia cannot continue importing food while it possesses 10 million hectares suitable for agriculture." He also highlighted the importance of energy, financial sovereignty, technology, and infrastructure development, all of which are central to the role of the National Council of Regions and Districts. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse