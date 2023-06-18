National Council to resume a Special Session on Monday

The National Council (NC) will resume a special session on Monday to consider the Financial Intelligence Amendment and the Civil Registration and Identification Bills.

The NC in a media release here Saturday, said the Civil Registration and Identification Bill provides for the compilation and maintenance of a civil register and for the appointment of Registrar General and registrars.

The bill will determine the age of certain persons recorded in the civil register in accordance with this act amongst others.

'The Financial Intelligence Amendment Bill is looking to amend the Financial Intelligence Act of 2012 so as to substitute and insert new definitions.

It will further provide for the operational independence and autonomy of the Financial Intelligence Centre, the establishment of the Board of the Centre, and its powers and functions amongst others,' the statement read.

The two bills are currently under debate in the National Assembly (NA) after which they will be referred to the NC for review.

The Council will also consider various reports and other business and bills as referred to by the NA during the session.

According to Rule 26 of the National Council Standing Rules and Orders, the Chairperson may convene a special session of the Council where necessary or in the public interest.

The Special Session is expected to conclude on Wednesday.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency