National symbols campaign launched in Zambezi

The national symbols campaign was launched in the Zambezi Region by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Monday.

The campaign covering national symbols such as the national flag, coat of arms and the national anthem, also calls for the shaping of the national identity and promotes national pride, whilst at the same time ensuring that society values and respects the Namibian cultural heritage.

“It further calls for instilling Namibian values in future generations, ensuring that they are proud custodians of the Namibian heritage,” according to the ministry.

Welcoming the launch in the region at Katima Mulilo, Zambezi Region Governor Lawrence Sampofu called on school learners to show their eagerness that the campaign will inspire them to embrace and cherish the national symbols as an integral part of their identity.

Sampofu argued it will deepen their understanding of the national symbols, its significance, and the values they represent.

“The campaign is a call to action to embody the symbols in the nationals’ daily lives and to pass them on to the future generations. The symbols are the threads that bind the Namibian people together as a nation, transcending their differences and uniting Namibians under a common identity,” he said.

He called on the learners and community to remember that the national symbols campaign is there to remind them that their diversity is their strength, and the symbols are a reflection of that diversity.

“Every Namibian should embrace their symbols with reverence and pride, for they are embodiment of their shared history, culture and aspirations,” Sampofu said.

Officially launching and activating the campaign, MICT Deputy Minister Emma Theofelus called on the learners and the public to recommit themselves and foster a sense of belonging and pride in the national symbols, ensuring that Zambezi Region becomes a shining example of unity and progress.

“Learners, you are the future leaders of Namibia. Embrace the knowledge and understanding of our national symbols, for they will guide you on your journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future. As you sing our national anthem, let its words inspire you to strive for excellence and contribute meaningfully to the development of our region and our country,” said Theofelus.

