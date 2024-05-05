NCCE educates Ada residents ahead of December polls

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on residents of Ada East District in the Greater Accra Region to actively participate in processes leading to the 2024 general election. Madam Faustina Blewusi, the District Director, NCCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Commission aimed to inform and educate the public about the electoral processes and events planned for the polls. A Ghanaian of sound mind, who had attained 18 years of age, and has not been found guilty of election-related offences by a competent court of law, is eligible to register and vote in the December 7 general election. 'The NCCE seeks to empower citizens with the knowledge they need to actively participate in the democratic process,' she added. Madam Blewusi said eligible citizens in the area could go to the Ada East District Office of the Electoral Commission at Luhuese, Big Ada to register. The EC would also undertake registration exercises at Kasseh, Pute, and Alorkpem (overbank communi ties) in Ada, she said, explaining that officials would spend two days in each community for residents to register and acquire their voter cards. One must provide a National Identity Card (Ghana Card) or a Ghanaian passport as proof of citizenship, but those without these documents could use two guarantors to vouch for them, she said. 'The registration exercise will take effect from May 7 -27. Voter card replacement will be done on May 30, and exhibition of the voter's register will start from July 15- 24, 2024.' Madam Blewusi encouraged citizens?to participate in the decision-making process by registering to vote as their civic responsibility. Source: Ghana News Agency