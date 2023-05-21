General

NCCE engages community groups in preventing violent extremism

Web DeskComments Off on NCCE engages community groups in preventing violent extremism

The Sissala East Municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged community-based groups and individuals in the municipality to consciously guard against the infiltration of violent extremist groups into their communities. Some staff of the NCCE had been engaging artisans, women groups, youth groups, Faith-Based Organizations (FBOs), and community members across the municipality under the European Union-funded 'Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE)' project. The project is aimed at preventing and containing violent extremism and terrorism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace, and tolerance in the five regions in the north and the regions bordering them. Speaking to community folks in the municipality at different fora, Mr Hussein Elyasu, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the NCCE, stressed the need for the people to live in harmony by respecting divergent views and beliefs in religion, culture and tradition, and political matters. He said the municipality was plagued with some developmental challenges including chieftaincy disputes, unemployment, poor road network, and inadequate social services among others served as incentives for extremist groups to come into the country through the municipality. 'The various traditional councils in the municipality and the Upper West Region House of Chiefs should expedite action on the numerous chieftaincy dispute cases dotted across the municipality since the disputes have already resulted in the destruction of property and the maiming of people', Mr Elyasu said. He also appealed to religious leaders to eschew invective statements and other acts that could result in conflict and heighten security at their worship centres as part of efforts to help prevent violent extremism. 'The ability to prevent and contain violent extremism largely depends on how individuals, institutions, groups, and communities play their respective roles and how roles are well coordinated', he explained. Mr Elyasu encouraged the people to be security conscious and to report any suspicious characters or activities to the security agencies, community, and religious leaders for the necessary action to be taken.

Source: Ghana News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Sudan, Rebel Group Sign Agreement on Separation of Religion and State

Web Desk

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state. The signing…
General

France: Pres Macron to outline Africa policy before four-nation trip

Web Desk

PARIS— President Emmanuel Macron is to outline on Monday France’s revamped strategy for Africa, where anti-French sentiment is running high in some of its former colonies.His speech at the presidential palace comes two days ahead of a four-nation tour …
General

Demand for lifesaving aid up 10 per cent this year: UN relief chief

Web Desk

The number of people in need has risen by around 10 per cent this year so far, the UN’s humanitarian affairs chief said on Thursday.Martin Griffiths, who is also the Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that around 303 million living in 69 countries, wer…