NCCE Engages Vulnerable Groups at North East Gonja on Violent Extremism.

North East Gonja: The North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged some identifiable vulnerable and risk groups in the area on violent extremism. The public, including youth groups, faith-based organisations, traditional authorities, and women groups, among others, were the beneficiaries. According to Ghana News Agency, the week-long exercise, which covered various communities such as Jantong Dashie, Dakpemyili, Wulanyili, Bunjai, Nechemia, Vogyili, Kagburashie, Yapala, and Kpanshegu, formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project funded by the European Union. The exercise aimed to ensure peaceful coexistence and national cohesion, security, and consciousness amongst community members, especially as the country approached this year's general election. It also sought to foster peace, tolerance, and participation in the fight against violent extremism. Miss Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director of NCCE, speaking dur ing the exercise in the communities, expressed the need for all community members to be tolerant and use dialogue to resolve their differences. She urged them to be alert in their communities and volunteer information to the security agencies on suspicious characters to help prevent possible attacks.