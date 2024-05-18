NCCE holds Inter-Party Dialogue at Yunyoo

The Yunyoo-Nasuan District Directorate of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held an Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting for political parties and other stakeholders in the area to ensure peaceful coexistence for national cohesion. The day's meeting, held at Yunyoo in the North East Region, was also to reinforce the role of political parties as key stakeholders for ensuring peace and security in the country as well as to reignite dialogue on inter/intra political party grievances' handling procedures as the country prepared towards this year's elections. It was attended by representatives of political parties, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, security agencies, Electoral Commission, faith-based organisations, people living with disabilities, youth groups, and women groups. Also in attendance were Mr Wilberforce Zangina, North East Regional Director of NCCE, and Mr Christian Abogya, European Union (EU) Project Accountant at the NCCE Headquarters. It formed part of th e Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the EU. Mr Dramani Waris, Yunyoo-Nasuan District Director of the Electoral Commission, who was a resource person, urged all actors in this year's elections to play their part in making sure that the elections were successful. He spoke about the ongoing voters' registration exercise and said even though the network had not been good, the offline was a backup. He told representatives of political parties to continue to trust the Electoral Commission and work towards ensuring a credible voters' registration exercise. Mr Alhassan Yidana, Yunyoo-Nasuan District Director, National Investigations Bureau, who was also a resource person, took participants through various topics, including monitoring and reporting threats and vulnerabilities to violent extremism, ways to detect youth radicalisation, signs of recruitment, and mediation and resolution of local conflicts.. He urged community members to be ale rt and support the security services with information to help ensure peace in the area. Source: Ghana News Agency