NCCE sensitises youth groups on violent extremism prevention

the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has sensitised some selected youth groups at Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipal of the North East Region on preventing and containing violent extremism (PVCE). The Commission said Violence and radicalization among the youth had become a major menace to the global community and even though anyone could become an extremist, young people were more likely to be susceptible to recruitment into Violent Extremist Groups. According to the Commission, 'The 2021 study conducted by the NCCE under the Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana (NORPREVSEC) project identified the youth as most vulnerable to Violent Extremism.' To deepen their understanding and involvement in the fight against extremist activities, the Commission said, it was important to sensitise the youth. Mr Abu A. Nassam, the North East Municipal Director of the NCCE, said this in an address to youth groups at Gambaga, as part of the Commission's quest to prevent and contain violent extremism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace and tolerance in the Northern Regions. It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project being implemented by the NCCE with funding support from the European Union (EU) and Technical support from the National Security, aimed at preventing and containing extremist activities. 'The threat of terrorists attacking our communities is real and they can strike anytime and anywhere,' Mr Nassam said. Mr Issah Iddrisu, the Municipal Director of the National Investigations Bureau, presenting on the topic 'Preventing Violent Extremism in Ghana' explained that community surveillance served a very important role in checking and Preventing Violent Extremism and urged the participants to be vigilant of the activities in their communities. He added that setting up of neighbourhood watch or community patrol could be impactful and encouraged the participants to take up the challenge in their respective communities. Reverend Solomon Aguriba, the Head Pastor of the Gambaga Assemblies of God Church, presenting on 'Peace Building Mechanism', noted that peacebuilding involved cordial relationships and openness to one another and urged the youth to be open and tolerant of others' views.

Source: Ghana News Agency