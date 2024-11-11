NCCE Urges Journalists to Uphold Ethics in Reporting on Violent Extremism.

Tamale: Ms Kathleen Addy, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on media practitioners to verify information before publication, especially issues concerning violent extremism. She noted that the media played a crucial role in combating violent extremism and promoting peace, and its ability to be factual in its report would shape the understanding of citizens and enable them to counter activities of violent extremism. According to Ghana News Agency, Ms Addy stressed the importance of accurate media reporting during her address to media practitioners from the five regions of the North at a media advocacy workshop in Tamale. This workshop was part of the ongoing Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (NCCE) project funded by the European Union, held under the theme: 'Effective Communication for Sustenance of the PCVE Project'. She emphasized that if the media fails to convey the facts properly, efforts to combat violent extremism could be undermined, urging for a comprehensive understanding of the threats for effective citizen response. Ms Addy further highlighted the need for Ghanaians to reject violence in all its forms, stressing that it served no purpose in the political process. She urged citizens to foster a culture of peaceful dialogue and focus on policies rather than conflict. Reverend Father Clement Aapengnuo, the Country Director of Coginta-Ghana, also addressed the workshop, advising journalists to exercise caution and sensitivity in reporting on conflict situations to prevent escalating tensions. Retired Commissioner of Police (CoP), Timothy Yoosa Bonga, underscored the media's significant role as the fourth estate in building trust between security forces and the public. He highlighted the importance of fostering collaboration and understanding between law enforcement agencies and civilians to enhance national security. CoP Bonga emphasized that responsible media reporting is vital in bridging gaps and creating an effective approach to national secur ity. Over the past 18 months, the NCCE, under the PCVE project, has engaged communities, particularly women and youth groups, to foster cordial relationships with security agencies. This initiative aims to empower communities to build resilience against violent extremism. The NCCE has also involved political parties through its Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meetings, stressing the importance of maintaining peace to uphold the country's democratic gains before, during, and after elections.